The wife of the Ogun State Governor, Bamidele Abiodun, has expressed the need to collectively call for greater attention, investment, education and support for the girl-child in the society.

She made this known in Abeokuta during an event organized in commemoration of the 2023 International Day of the Girl-Child.

It was a gathering of the girls..

The event put together by the wife of the state Governor, Bamidele Abiodun in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl-Child provided platform for girls in secondary schools across the state and accomplished women in the society to interact.

It also provided opportunity for the girls to learn from the elders and to freely expressed their minds and speak about their challenges.

The wife of the Governor who said it’s time for the girl-child to speak out also wants parents to give them attention and support.

Morayo Afolabi-Brown of TVC News and other accomplished women who were invited as mentors want the girls to believe in themselves and dream big.

There was also an inter school debate among the girls and the winners were rewarded and celebrated.