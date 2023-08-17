Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has stressed the need to prioritise issues affecting the girl-child for their self-reliance.

The Governor’s wife stated this during the opening ceremony of the 2023 BEMORE Summer Boot Camp for 300 young girls in the state.

The annual training programme tagged, BEMORE Summer Boot Camp, was initiated by Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Betty Ayanwu-Akereodolu in 2017.

It is designed to identify the potential in the girl-child.

The programme is also designed to make the girl-child socially responsible and be able to lead and contribute meaningfully to the society.

Advertisement

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who addressed the gathering virtually from Germany, said it is imperative to expose young school girls to training, that will transform their lives and prepare them for future challenges.

According to her, the future of young school girls will be more secure, if stakeholders and government give them more support.

The Governor’s wife assured them that girls will be transformed at the end of the programme.

The state acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Other speakers stressed the need to give special attention to issues affecting the girl-child.

The beneficiaries were drawn from various parts of the state, who will be trained in Information and Communication Technology, solar powered system among others.

Advertisement