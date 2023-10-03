Some APC Supporters have expressed concern over threats attributed to a former Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning in Kano state, who on the eve of the judgement delivered by the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal threatened to deal with the Justices.

At separate media briefings, they say democracy is under threat if the judiciary have to carry out their duties with intimidation.

Recently, the political terrain in Kano State was heated up following disagreements over the tribunal judgment, between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and those of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

A commissioner in Kano state was sacked a few weeks ago, after issuing a death threat against the tribunal judges.

A chieftain of the NNPP had said that the party did not follow due process in the selection of some of the governorship candidates, which reportedly led to the filing of unpopular and unacceptable flagbearers.

Reacting to a protest staged in the United Kingdom by NNPP, the National Coalition of Progressives stakeholders has asked that political party supporters stop blackmailing the Judiciary.

The NNPP has not only files a case at the Court of appeal court over the governorship tribunal, but it is also embroiled in a party leadership crisis.