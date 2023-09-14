A northern group has prayed for a successful tenure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he continued to steer the affairs of the nation.

This followed the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal judgement delivered in favour of the President recently.

Leader of the group, Bashir Abubakar, called on President Tinubu to consider Kaduna state for two ministerial slots, having supported the President massively during the presidential elections, and also being a strategic state.

The woman leader of the group, Bilkis Ibrahim says that Mallam Bashir should be considered for the ministerial position allocated to Kaduna state because of his pedigree.