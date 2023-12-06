The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state has demanded for a balance sheet on the finances of the state government.

The party at an news conference in Akure, asked the state government to give financial update of how resources accrued that state have been spent.

The state chairman of the party, Fatal Adams, said the state has remained stagnant due to the long Absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from the state.

The PDP prayed to God to heal the governor and restore his health.

Advertisement