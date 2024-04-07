Muslim faithful have called on Nigerians to embrace peace and shun any act of violence, and crime , against one another as it is the only way to move the nation forward.

They prayed for improved security and a stable economy.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims observe one of the five pillars of Islam.

They spend twenty nine to thirty days fasting from dusk to dawn throughout the month.

The days of Laylatul Qadr comes toward the last ten days which is more than a thousand nights .

It is believed that prayers during these days are usually accepted by the Almighty and rewards are also multiplied.

These group of Muslim faithful have gathered here to pray for the country.

Leaders of the group urge Nigerians to be sincere in whatever they do and not cheat others.

The Group urge Nigerian leaders and citizens to always put their trust in God.