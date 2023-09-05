The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested some suspects over attempts to divert palliatives provided by the federal government to alleviate the hardship caused by the removal of petrol subsidy.

The information available indicates that the DSS received reports from some State Governments relating to diversion or sale of palliatives meant for their citizens.

Consequently, the Service undertook investigations in that regard and has recovered some of the items as well as apprehended the suspects.

Similarly, the operatives intercepted a suspected criminal syndicate in Nasarawa State responsible for the diversion and sale of the palliatives meant for the vulnerable in that place.

Among those suspects are officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices in the markets, notably Modern Market Lafia, where the items were being resold. The suspects have, however, been handed over for appropriate disciplinary measures.

Meanwhile, the Service, has, called on members of the public who may have information relating to this emerging trend to report same to the relevant security agencies for necessary action.

