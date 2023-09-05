The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has arrested some suspects over alleged diversion of palliatives.

According to a Statement by the secret police’ spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, the arret was made after it received reports from some State Governments relating to diversion or sale of palliatives meant for their citizens.

Mr Afunanya added that consequently, the Service undertook investigations in that regard and recovered some of the items as well as apprehended the suspects.

“While this operation is ongoing in other states, the Service has for instance, intercepted a suspected criminal syndicate in Nasarawa State responsible for the diversion and sale of the palliatives meant for the vulnerable in the place. Among those suspects are officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices in the markets, notably Modern Market Lafia, where the items were being resold. The suspects have, however, been handed over for appropriate disciplinary measures, the statement added.

The Service called on members of the public who may have information relating to this emerging trend to report same to the relevant security agencies for necessary action.

5th September, 2023