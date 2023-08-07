Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and the newly confirmed Minister-designate, Dele Alake, on Monday exchanged banters at the Presidential Villa over rumoured and social media created feud.

There has been social media reports of feud between the Chief of Staff and the outgoing Special Adviser to the President (Special Duties, Communication and Strategy) over official functions at the presidential villa.

The Monday’s banters confirms that the rumoured feud is just a figment of the writers’ imagination.