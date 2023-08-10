Some youths from Arogbo Ijaw area of Ese- Odo local government area of Ondo state have stormed the venue of the public hearing for the local council development areas, faulting the entire process.

Carrying placards with various inscriptions, the youths want a separate LCDA without merging with them with Ilaje.

They demanded for the creation of Ukparama LCDA, stressing that any form of merger will create crisis in the area.

They urged the acting Governor, lucky Aiyedatiwa to urgently look into the matter.