Ondo State House of Assembly, has passed the bill for creation of 33 New Local Council Development Areas into Law.

The Assembly passed the bill after passing 3rd reading at Assembly Plenary today 15th August,2023.

The newly created Local Council Development Areas are to co-exist with the existing eighteen Local Governments in the state.

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN had earlier transmitted a bill for the creation of thirty-three Local Council Development Areas to the House for ratification.

The proposal was subjected to a public hearing after being committed to the Committee of the whole House.

Presenting the report of the committee at plenary on Tuesday, the Deputy Speaker, Rt Honourable Prince Abayomi Akinruntan stressed the need to consider the cultural homogeneity of the people in boundary demarcation of the new LCDAs adding that the state Surveyor General should be mindful of this.

Majority Leader of the House, Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law and was seconded by Honourable (Dr) Ogunlana Christopher.