Three suspected spies for Russia in the UK have been arrested and charged in a major national security investigation according to the BBC.

The defendants, all Bulgarian nationals, were held in February and have been remanded in custody since.

They are charged with possessing identity documents with “improper intention”, and are alleged to have had these knowing they were fake.

It is alleged they were working for the Russian security services.

The documents include passports, identity cards and other documents for the UK, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

Advertisement

The trio were among five people arrested in February on suspicion of an offence under the Official Secrets Act.

They were held by counter-terrorism detectives from the Metropolitan Police, which has national policing responsibility for espionage, and are due to return in September to answer police bail.

Three of them were charged later in February with an offence under the Identity Documents Act.

They are: Orlin Roussev, 45, of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, of Harrow, north-west London

Katrin Ivanova, 31, of the same Harrow address

They remain in custody and are due to appear at the Old Bailey at a later date.

The trio have lived in the UK for years, working in a variety of jobs, and living in a series of suburban properties.

Advertisement

Mr Roussev has history of business dealings in Russia.

He moved to the UK in 2009 and spent three years working in a technical role in financial services.

His online LinkedIn profile states he later owned a business involved in signals intelligence, which involves the interception of communications or electronic signals.

Mr Roussev, whose most recent address is a seaside guesthouse in Great Yarmouth, also states he once acted as an adviser to the Bulgarian ministry of energy.

In Harrow, former neighbours described Mr Dzhambazov and Ms Ivanova as a couple.

Advertisement

Mr Dzhambazov is described as a driver for hospitals, and Ms Ivanova describes herself on her online LinkedIn profile as a laboratory assistant for a private health business.

The pair, who moved to the UK around a decade ago, ran a community organisation providing services to Bulgarian people, including familiarising them with the “culture and norms of British society”.

According to Bulgarian state documents online, they also worked for electoral commissions in London which facilitate voting in Bulgarian elections by citizens living abroad.