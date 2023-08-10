The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS will hold it’s second extra ordinary summit on the socio political situation in the Republic of Niger.

This is coming after the expiration of the ultimatum issued by the Regional bloc for the military coup leaders in Niger republic to relinquish power and reinstate the democratically elected government of Mohammed Bazoum.

The Authority of ECOWAS heads of state and government under the leadership of Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu will be briefed by the President of the Commission Omar Alieu Touray on the political situation and ECOWAS engagement in Niger.

The special envoy of the chair of the Authority to Niger, General Abdulsalam Abubakar will also give an update on his recent visit to the landlocked country to mediate and persuade the coup leaders to restore constitutional order.

There will also be a presentation of the recommendation of the extra ordinary meeting of the committee of chiefs of Defence staff on the security situation in the west African country and give a status brief on the preparedness of the standby force if it becomes necessary for the use of force.

At the end of the meeting a communique containing resolutions of the Authority of Heads of State and Government will be issued, but it is unclear if fresh sanctions will be imposed on Niger to further pile pressure on the military coup plotters.

President Bola Tinubu is also exploring other avenues to restoring constitutional order to Niger Republic, he met with the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido who had met the military coup plotters as part of his personal effort to resolving the standoff.