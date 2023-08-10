The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has recovered the body of one adult male that jumped into the lagoon on Tuesday afternoon, August 8, 2023 from Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

Adeseye Margaret, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday morning.

The statement said the search and rescue operations began in earnest immediately the alert of the incident was received at 14:53 hours culminated into the recovery of the body today by 09:15 hours at the LASEMA end of the lagoon bank.

The collaborative efforts include that of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Health, Environmental Monitoring Unit and the locals to foreclose the joint operations.