President Bola Tinubu recently advised Nigerians anticipating a miraculous turnaround of the country’s struggling economy to be patient, as he is taking steady steps to repair the economy.

While concerns have been raised about the increase in fuel pump price, and high cost of living in the face of low incomes, stakeholders have called for calm as they expect better days ahead.

It’s almost two months since fuel subsidy was removed and Nigerians are trying hard to adjust to the new reality

Nigerians are agreed they must pay the price for progress, expressing faith that in the long run, they will reap through investments in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and other public utilities that will improve their quality of life.

But Prices of essential commodities, have risen slowly in the early days of the post-subsidy era.

The North Central political frontiers is appealing to Nigerians be patient with president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and allow his policies to begin to yield positive results.

The Nigerian Labour Congress has announced a nationwide strike.

The Coalition For civil society organisations for good governance wonders what this will achieve as the oil subsidy regime can no longer be maintained.

While Nigerians are raising concerns over the effects of recent government policies put in place, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for calm as relief is underway.