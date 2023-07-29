President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated the Nigerian government’s desire to assist global tech giant Google Incorporated in creating one million digital employment in Nigeria.

He gave the assurance during a visit to his office by Google Global Vice President, Mr. Richard Gingras, at the State House in Abuja.

President Tinubu told the visiting Google executive that Nigeria has creative and brilliant young people who are eager and driven to study, particularly in this age of artificial intelligence, and that the tech giant has the capabilities and tools that the young people require to excel.

On Google’s promotion of free speech, freedom of the press and democracy through its platforms, President Tinubu declared that it is in public interest that free speech and press freedom should not be impeded.

“It is in public interest to continue to defend free press and free speech. We are committed to supporting a free society,” the President said.

In his address, the Google Vice President Mr. Gingras said he had been inspired by the creativity and talent of young people in Nigeria who are embracing technology and digital tools to expand access to information and promote democracy.

He told President Tinubu that his organisation has deep interest in Nigeria and stands ready to support the Federal Government.

The Google Vice President listed the many capabilities of Google to include areas of Artificial Intelligence and other digital innovations that are empowering young people to become digital entrepreneurs, adding that Google subsea cable, Equiano named after Nigerian slave abolitionist will significantly impact future internet connectivity demands landed in Nigeria in April 2022.

He also promised that Google would help to secure Nigeria in the age of disinformation and fake news, saying that his organisation seeks to continue its partnership with the Nigerian government.