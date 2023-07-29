The European Union has condemned Niger’s coup calling it a “serious attack on stability and democracy.”

The EU said in a statement that it “reiterates its support for the action of ECOWAS and for the ongoing efforts to allow an immediate return to constitutional order.”

The EU also demanded that President Mohamed Bazoum’s security and freedom of movement be protected unequivocally.

The EU stated that any violation of the constitutional order will result in the immediate suspension of all budget support as well as other consequences for collaboration between the two parties.

The EU said it would remain in close coordination with the ECOWAS Heads of State.

The coup in Niger is the latest in a string of West African military takeovers. In recent years, military authorities have deposed democratically elected administrations in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

The coups have prompted concerns about regional stability and the battle against terrorism. Niger is an important ally in the fight against Boko Haram, an Islamic extremist organization that has terrorized the region for years.

The coup in Niger is also a blow for the EU, which has been working in the area to promote democracy and stability. In recent years, the EU has donated billions of euros in aid to Niger.

The EU has stated that it will continue to help the people of Niger and fight to bring democracy back to the country.

“The EU stands in solidarity with the people of Nigér and reaffirms its unequivocal commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and international humanitarian law in Nigér.” The declaration came to an end.