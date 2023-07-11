A vessel with an imposter identity Tura ll originally known as Ali- Razi laden with about one hundred and fifty thousand litres of oil has been arrested and handed over to the Nigerian Navy by Tantita Security Services in Partnership with security agencies.

The Commander, Joint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe, Olusegun Ferreira told Journalists that the arrest is in line with the mandate of the Nigeria Chief of Naval Staff to end illegal oil activities in the creek of the Niger Delta Region.

Sailing at the Oporoza axis of the Escravos River in Delta state, this vessel with an imposter identity Tura II, but originally known as Ali – Razi, is reported to have been operating illegally in the nation’s territorial waters since 2013.

Laden with about one hundred and fifty thousand metric tons of illegally refined oil is seized for crude oil theft.

Being paraded are twelve members on board, comprising eleven Nigerians and a Ghanaian

The Tantita Security Services in collaboration with the security agencies confirmed that the arrested vessel will be set ablaze on the 11th of July, this year.