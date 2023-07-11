Some members of the ruling APC have called on President Tinubu to act fast in forming a cabinet.

The technocrats are of the view that having a cabinet in place soon enough will quicken the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda that will bring succor to Nigerians in the wake of the removal of petrol subsidy.

It’s a race against time.

President Tinubu has to form his cabinet before July the 28th, according to a new law that mandates the President to submit the names of his ministers to the Senate within 60 days of taking the oath of office.

Recently, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, said a Cabinet list was not yet ready.

Advertisement

But speculations are rife about those likely to make the list.

These members of the ruling APC urge the president to act fast and end speculations.

They suggest the President should form an inclusive cabinet, cutting across party lines.

Beyond political considerations, there’s the need for a team soon enough that will implement palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of petrol subsidy.

While the clock ticks, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda.