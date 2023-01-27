The NSCDC Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad, has intercepted fuel tanker loaded with 45,000 liters of premium motor spirit meant to be offloaded at Mangu local government area of Plateau State

The tanker which was diverted to Jos north council area, was arrested, with support from operatives of the state command, following some intelligence gathered on the situation.

The efforts of the government to arrest and deal with those sabotaging its efforts to tackle the recent scarcity of premium motor spirits, is yielding positive results.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ Special Intelligence Squad, based on intelligence gathered, stormed this building close to the NNPC mega fuel station in Jos

It is believed to be a facility where adulterated petroleum products are processed.

Several items, including 35 rubber drums containing suspected adulterated diesel and four vehicles with locally constructed tanks filled with premium motor spirits, were discovered at the premises of the building.

Advertisement

Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the illegal acts by the NSCDC operatives.

The spokesperson for the command briefed journalists on the development.

The Suspects after investigation will be changed to court as asserted by the authorities.

Advertisement

FLIGHTS RESUME AFTER WORKERS STRIKE

Air passengers both local and international can now heave a sigh of relief as normalcy is gradually returning to airports across the country as seamless passenger facilitation has commenced.

Advertisement

This is coming on the heels of the suspension of strike by aviation unions over the review of salaries of its members in the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO.

The strike was called off after three hours meeting between the unions, the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, and the management of the company.

Flight operations were grounded on Monday morning following the industrial action embarked on by the staff of NAHCO over failure to review their current salaries since June 2022.

Advertisement

Flight disruption due to the strike left scores of passengers both local and foreign stranded at the Lagos airports which spilled over to airports across the country.

Speaking on the strike, Secretaries General of the Unions in NAHCO, the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, Comrades Ocheme Aba and Frances Akinjole noted that its members embarked on the strike because the NAHCO management handled their seven-day ultimatum with kid gloves.

According to them, the management also continued to play on their intelligence through rescheduling of purposeless meetings.

Advertisement

In an agreement reached at the end of the meeting, all staff have been directed to resume work immediately, negotiation of all workers’ welfare to start Wednesday this week and NAHCO management decided to withdraw the suit and vacate the earlier court order obtained.

Reacting to the strike, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Mr. Nnaji Nnolim earlier in a statement had appealed to the unions and management of the company to dialogue and avert further disruption to aviation activities.

Mr. Nnaji urged the union to douse its agitation and show concern for the pains the action would bring on innocent Nigerian travellers both locally and internationally.

Advertisement

Responding to the development, the Group Executive Director, NAHCO, Dr. Olusola Obabori said, the Company engaged the Unions and other stakeholders because they understand the power of negotiation.

CUSTOMS CHIEF IN OGUIN CHARGES MEN, OFFICERS ON PROFESSIONALISM

Advertisement

Officers and men of the Nigerian Customs service, Ogun II Area Command have been urged to discharge their duties professionally, have integrity and to be disciplined.

The Acting Comptroller of Customs, Ogun II Area Command, Ahmadu Shuaibu made this known during a sensitization programme organized to celebrate the International Customs Day in the Command.

He described the job as a noble profession with positive impacts on the nation and its economy, urging officers to be proud of what they have and to protect the name and image of the customs by doing what it right at all times.

Advertisement

Other officers identified knowledge sharing, training and retraining as part of the ways to further improve the system of the organization and the promised to discharge their duties, diligently and effectively.