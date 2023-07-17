The Nasarawa State Government has resolved to hold talks with the Federal Government over the illegal Mining of Lithium in some parts of the state.

The decision was reached after an expanded security meeting held at the Government House, Lafia.

The state government feels that if measures are not taken to nip the situation in the bud it could result into crises with the host community.

The state is currently enjoying the presence of Lithium in commercial quantities.

