Sports Writer’s Association of Nigeria, SWAN Zamfara State chapter football tournament has commenced in Gusau, the state Capital.

The Football competition tagged “SWAN MEDIA CUP 2023” is aimed at Strengthening unity among journalists in the state

It is also organised to honour the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) Ibrahim Musa Gusau, who held from the state

Until his emergence as NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau was Chairman of the Zamfara state Football Association

Declaring the tournament open at the Sardauna Memorial Stadium, the permanent secretary, Zamfara state Ministry of Youth & Sports Tukur Shehu Says, the Dauda Lawal’s administration is committed to supporting sports and any program that will engage youths

He described sports as another means of Tackling youth restiveness among other crimes.

Mr. Tukur Commend the leadership of SWAN in Zamfara state for single handedly organising a befitting football tournament that brought football lovers from across the state

He noted that Dauda Lawal’s led Administration is ever ready to give sports the needed attention, especially as it has outlined series of programs aimed at engaging and developing the youth

On his part, the chairman, Zamfara Football Association, Aminu Mamaga Says the tournament will not only unite journalists but will take off youths on the street

Mr. Mamaga assures of the Zamfara FA’s support at all times especially when it comes to the development of football

The Zamfara FA boss appealed to cooperate organisations and well to do individuals to always support sporting activities especially at the grassroot level

He described the initiative as a welcome development and enjoin others to follow suite

The opening match was played between Nigeria Television Authority, NTA Gusau and Legacy Newspaper, a state own print media organisation.

The match ended 2-1 in favour of team NTA. Eleven teams are expected to compete in the tournament

They are NTA Gusau, Zamfara Radio/Golden City FM, Standard Voice TV, Al’ummah Radio/TV, Sky Newspaper and Gamji Radio/TV.

Others are Federal Radio Cooperation of Nigeria, (Pride FM Gusau) Vision FM, Legacy Newspaper and The Insider’s Magazine

Dignitaries at the opening ceremony includes the coordinator of the National Under 17 football team known as Golden Eaglet, Bello Garba, Director of sports, Ministry of Youth & Sports, Zamfara State, Isiaka Magaji, General Manager Zamfara Radio/Television Services, Mu’azu Mohammed Bela, Chairman NUJ, Zamfara State Council, Ibrahim Maizare and his Secretary, Ibrahim Gada among other important personalities.

The competition is expected to Continue next weekend.