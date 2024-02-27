The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has dismissed claims by few disgruntled elements, that Mr. Isaiah Benjamin has been impeached.

A statement from the SWAN National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday February 27, 2024, issued by the Association’s Secretary-General, Amb. Ikenna Okonkwo, categorically stated that at no time did NEC meet to suspend the SWAN President, talk more of contemplating his impeachment.

The statement described a certain Communique by few persons as lacking in substance, non-existing and mere figment as 12 out of 16-member NEC as presently constituted are solidly behind the SWAN President.

“By this clarification, the public has been well-informed to disregard any information not emanating from the National Secretariat of SWAN, with headquarters in Abuja.

“Professional SWAN members and indeed unsuspecting public are also alerted not to fall prey of these elements who have been constituting and parading illegality as they may go further in using the name of the Association for any fraudulent activities.

“Already, the SWAN National Leadership has contacted relevant enforcement agencies on their activities in a view to check them,” the statement said.

The statement also called on teeming SWAN members across the 36 states of the Federation and FCT to remain focused as well as go about their duties without any contemplation whatsoever.

“Currently, efforts by the SWAN leadership are on to hold statutory annual Full Council where necessary discussions will be made and decisions reached as appropriate.

“We also want to use this opportunity to commend the firm character of SWAN executive and members in all states in Nigeria, who have refused to be cowed or derailed. We will surely continuously live up to expectation of ensuring equity, fair and just leadership,” the statement added.