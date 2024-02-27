French actor Gérard Depardieu is facing a new allegation of sexual assault, this time from a set designer.

The complainant, Amélie, 53, alleges that Depardieu grabbed her and touched her breasts in 2021.

The alleged assault is claimed to have occurred on the set of the film The Green Shutters, which was released the following year.

Depardieu, 75, has not yet commented on this case, but has previously denied other allegations of sexual assault.

The complainant’s lawyer, Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, confirmed on Monday that Amélie was accusing the actor of sexual assault, sexual harassment and sexist insults.

Ms Durrieu-Diebolt told the French TV channel BFMTV that her client was “passing through a corridor where Mr Depardieu was sitting.”

The lawyer claimed that other people on set stepped in and interrupted the alleged incident.

The complaint was submitted to the Paris public prosecutor’s office last Friday, Ms Durrieu-Diebolt said.

This latest allegation comes just a few weeks after actress Judith Godrèche told the French film industry it needs to face up to sexual abuse within its ranks.

Depardieu has previously been accused of sexual assault or harassment by 13 women. He denies wrongdoing and claims any relationships he has had were consensual.

In an open letter published last year, he said: “Never, ever have I abused a woman.”

A case brought by the French actress Hélène Darras was dropped by prosecutors last month for being past the statute of limitations.

But another case of alleged rape and sexual assault, on actress Charlotte Arnould, remains open.

In December 2023, French President Emmanuel Macron caused controversy by claiming Depardieu was the target of a “manhunt”, adding that France’s highest honour, the Legion of Honour, should not be withdrawn from him over charges of sexual impropriety.