After months of protests by India’s top wrestlers, the outgoing wrestling chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has been charged in court with stalking, harassment, intimidation, and making coloured remarks.

Mr. Singh, an influential MP from the ruling BJP party, has denied the charges.

The police have recommended dropping charges involving a minor, which would have led to his immediate arrest. Despite this, the charges against Mr. Singh are serious and reflect the growing concern over harassment and abuse in the sports industry.

On Thursday, the prosecution lawyer stated that a thorough investigation into the allegations made by the minor yielded no corroborative evidence.

Despite the protests and media attention, the investigation ultimately found no evidence to support the allegations made against the wrestlers.

The International Olympic Committee, IOC, also condemned the way the wrestlers were being treated and called for an impartial inquiry into their complaints.

The wrestlers, who had been sitting on protests since April, agreed to pause their protests earlier this month after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Mr Thakur had assured them that charges would be filed against Mr Singh by 15 June.

“Seven female wrestlers, including the minor, had filed complaints with the police accusing Mr Singh of molesting and groping them at training camps and tournaments.” In the case of the minor, police had invoked the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Mr Singh, who has denied all the allegations, accuses the wrestlers of being “politically motivated” and recently said he would “hang himself even if a single allegation is proved” against him.

On Thursday, Delhi police submitted two separate sets of documents in two different courts – a 1,000-page charge sheet detailing their investigation into the overall allegations and a second shorter one in the case of the minor complainant.

Recent reports have indicated that the minor who made the allegations against Mr. Singh has withdrawn her claims. However, there are also reports that she may have been coerced into doing so.

Mr. Singh has declined to comment on the matter, stating that he believes in allowing the legal process to run its course.

Legal professionals have noted that the decision to close the case or not now rests with the presiding judge. The case is scheduled to be heard on July 4th.