Unsafe abortion remains a significant contributor to maternal deaths in Nigeria, constituting 10% of the global maternal death rate and standing as the second leading cause of maternal mortality in the country.With this in mind, a coalition of 150 Women Rights and Civil Society Organizations is calling on the Lagos State Government to reinstate the suspended Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications.

Speaking for the groups, the Founding Director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi made this known During a webinar on Monday.

She noted that there has been a rise in the number of rape and incest cases, leading to pregnancy.

“By law, these victims (many times children) are unable to access safe abortion services. They opt for quacks, self-help (hangers, and dangerous drinks) which lead to health complications and deaths. We are deeply concerned about the neglect of this preventable issue due to provisions in Nigeria’s abortion laws, which are yet to be reformed to align with international commitments on women’s reproductive rights.”

“In 2017 alone, 212,000 women out of an estimated 2 million annually who had abortions sought treatment for complications, while 285,000 did not receive the necessary care for the severe health consequences they faced. This underscores the urgency to address the situation, especially in light of Nigeria’s commitment to achieving the 2030 Global Sustainable Development Goals, targeting universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services.”

The Lagos State Government on June 29, 2022, had launched the policy document titled ‘Lagos State Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications”, which observers say was a comprehensive 40-page document that outlined how to standardize and build capacity for medical professionals, and saving lives of pregnant women when continuation poses a danger to their lives and physical health.

Advertisement

The guidelines were suspended on July 8, 2022, following opposition by certain religious, cultural, and philosophical bodies.

But expressing the need for the agency in reinstating the guidelines, Dr Akiyode-Afolabi said, “While we understand that various sentiments may surround this matter, we emphasize the importance of prioritizing women’s health, rights, and lives. The Guidelines were developed to save women from preventable deaths, and the suspension undermines this crucial objective.

Also calling for the reinstatement of the guidelines, Dr Kehinde Okunade, the General Secretary and Project Coordinator for the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) Lagos Sector said the guidelines will serve as a tool for safe termination of pregnancy within the legal frameworks in circumstances whereby the continuation of such pregnancies threatened the life or mental health of the woman.

Dr Okunade noted that many women had risked their lives in a bid to terminate pregnancy from unskilled health practitioners.

A human rights activist and the Project Director at Vision Spring Initiatives, Ngozi Nwosu-Juba, added that governments funds should also be allocated to ensuring that women and girls, especially rape and incest survivors, get unhindered access to safe abortion as well as to sexual and reproductive services to enhance their well-being.