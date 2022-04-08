Governor Ortom set to reinstate aides who lost out in election

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has directed the reinstatement of political appointees who had resigned to contest elections but were not favoured by the zoning arrangement.

He, however, said that only those whose positions were not replaced will enjoy the privilege.

His decision was made public in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, after a parley, he had with all political appointees from the 14 local government areas of the state.

The governor said the gesture to reinstate the former aides was to show his appreciation for their dedication to supporting and working for his administration, since their appointment, and supporting consensus arrangements in their various constituencies.

The governor who used the occasion to clear the air on speculations about a rift between him and the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, dismissed the insinuations of any disagreement, saying those who create such false stories will be disappointed.

In his words, “I have no single problem with our National Chairman, Senator Ayu, our leader, Senator David Mark, Senators Gabriel Suswam, Abba Moro, Order Jev, or any leader of the party.

We are consulting with one another without rancour.

So there is no truth whatsoever in such rumours.”

The governor maintained that they are working together, for the success of the party, and there is nothing like division, or rift, whatsoever.

The governor will be holding another meeting with his appointees from the Benue South Senatorial District, at a later date.