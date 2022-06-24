Nasarawa State To Hold Community Leaders Responsible For Crises

The Nasarawa State Government says community leaders would now be held responsible for crises between farmers and herders in their domain.

State Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe disclosed this shortly after a security meeting following renewed clashes between farmers and herders in Doma Local Government of the state.

Doma is a local government located in the southern zone of Nasarawa State.

Some communities in this area border the neighbouring Benue state.

Among these communities are Gidan Rai, Ajumaka, Idadu, Rukubi, and Angwan Idasho.

They are predominantly occupied by farmers of Tiv extraction, herders of Fulani origin and other tribes.

Unfortunately, these communities have become hotbeds for farmer-herder clashes, largely due to the anti-open grazing law in Benue state.

The most recent of these crises was the alleged killing of two herders by suspected farmers in Angwan Idasho, a borderline community with Benue state.

This has led to reprisal attacks from the herders, leading to the destruction of crops and displacement of hundreds of farmers from their ancestral homes.

The renewed hostility prompted the state government and security chiefs to embark on a journey to Idadu.

This community is central to communities affected by the crises.

The warring groups are here to bear their minds on the reason for the crises and seek possible solutions.

The Nasarawa State Government is suing for peace and is ready to sanction any community leader who gives room for crises in his domain.

Just like the state government, the traditional leaders are also working out modalities to promote peace in their domains.

The issue of Farmers/Herders crlashes has been on the front burner for sometimes now with the North Central states of Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau bearing the brunt of the clashes and Death toll.

This step by the State Government will be welcomed by stakeholders who have always complained of the complicity of community leaders to some of this unending clashes, destruction of property and killings.