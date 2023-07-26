The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Mohammed Tunis says inequality is a major factor in what drives crisis, insecurity and coups in the West African region.

He made this statement at the opening ceremony of the Delocalised meeting of the Joint Committee on Political Affairs, Peace, Security and the African Peer Review, Legal Affairs, Human Rights, Social Affairs, Gender, and women Empowerment, which is holding in Monrovia, Liberia from the 25th to the 29th of July, 2023.

The Speaker, noted that for the region to enjoy peace, security and sustainable development, supporting the participation of people from vulnerable and marginalised groups especially women and youths, in the decision-making and democratic processes of societies is very important.

He insists ‘Political inclusivity has the advantage of enabling all points of view to be expressed and taken into consideration, and of enhancing the representation of every segment of the population, including women and young people’.

The opening ceremony, also had the Vice President of Liberia , Dr Jewel Howard Taylor in attendance.

She pointed out that inclusive political processes are crucial to sustaining peace and conflict prevention.

Dr Taylor recommends making Governments and institutions more accountable and transparent.

She reminded the members of Parliament on the need to bridge the gender gap as she says even the Ecowas Parliament is short on the mandatory acceptable standard of 30% female participation. Out of the 115 members of the Ecowas Parliament, only 21 of them are female, about 18.26%

The Liberian vice president urged the members of Parliament on the way forward for peace and security to proffer policy prescriptions which can compel all the National Governments to take affirmative actions for the inclusion of women at all levels in the Executive, Legislative and Judicial arm of Governments

The ECOWAS Commission promised to collaborate with the Parliament to bring the recommendations from the meeting to light

The meeting is centred around the theme: ‘Enhancing Political Inclusivity in Participatory Governance process: A mechanism for promoting peace and security’

This is coming just on the heels of the region suffering another failed coup d’etat in Niger.