Irish singer and activist Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56.

In a statement, the singer’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

She was best known for her single Nothing Compares 2 U, released in 1990, which went on to hit number one around the world.

Advertisement

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar paid tribute to her, saying her music “was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare”.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins praised O’Connor’s “authenticity” as well as her “beautiful, unique voice”.

“What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her,” he said.

Born Sinead Marie Bernadette O’Connor in Glenageary, County Dublin, in December 1966, the singer had a difficult childhood.

As a teenager, she was placed in Dublin’s An Grianan Training Centre, once one of the notorious Magdalene laundries, originally set up to incarcerate young girls deemed to be promiscuous.

Advertisement

One nun bought her a guitar and set her up with a music teacher – which led to the launch of O’Connor’s musical career.

She released her first critically acclaimed album The Lion And The Cobra in 1987, which entered the top 40 in the UK and US.

Her follow up I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, which included Nothing Compares 2 U.

Written by Prince, the song reached number one around the world including in the US and the UK.

O’Connor, who was outspoken in her social and political views, released 10 studio albums between 1987 and 2014.

Advertisement

In 1992, one of the most notable events of her career took place when she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II on the US TV show Saturday Night Live, where she was the invited performer.

Following an acapella performance of Bob Marley’s War, she looked at the camera and said “fight the real enemy”, a protest against the Catholic Church.

Her action resulted in her being banned for life by broadcaster NBC and protests against her in the US, which saw copies of her records destroyed in New York’s Times Square.

“I’m not sorry I did it. It was brilliant,” she said in an interview with the New York Times in 2021.

The file picture dated 05 October 2014 shows Irish singer Sinead O”Connor during the Italian television show “Che tempo che fa”, Milan, Italy.

Advertisement

Converting to Islam in 2018, The Dublin singer changed her name to Shuhada, but continued to perform under her birth name.

O’Connor’s 17-year-old son Shane died last year, days after he was reported missing.

Writing on social media following his death, she said he had “decided to end his earthly struggle” and requested “no-one follows his example”.

The singer later cancelled all live performances for the rest of 2022 due to her “continuing grief” following the death of her son.

O’Connor paid tribute to Shane in one of her final tweets, calling him “the love of my life, the lamp of my soul, we were one soul in two halves”.

Advertisement

Social media was flooded with tributes to the singer after her death was announced on Wednesday evening.

Irish comedian Dara O’Briain said of her death: “That’s just very sad news. Poor thing. I hope she realised how much love there was for her.”

Musician Tim Burgess of the Charlatans said: “Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace.”

Irish author Marian Keyes described O’Connor’s death as “heartbreaking”.

“How she suffered. Poor, poor Sinead. Rest in peace, you amazing, brave, beautiful, unique wonder.”

Advertisement

Irish film director Mark Cousins added: “Sinead O’Connor was our Irish wild side. Such a big part of our imagined lives.”

Irish Deputy Prime Minister (Tanaiste) Micheal Martin said O’Connor was one of Ireland’s “greatest musical icons”.

In a statement on Twitter, he said he was “devastated to hear of [her] passing”.

“One of our greatest musical icons, and someone deeply loved by the people of Ireland, and beyond. Our hearts go out to her children, her family, friends and all who knew and loved her.”