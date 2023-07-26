The alleged call for the sack of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj-Gen, Barry Ndiomu (Rtd) has been described as fake news by some elders and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State.

About two weeks ago, this publication headlined several media platforms calling for the sack of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Program, Major General Barry Ndiomu (retired).

However, these elders of the All Progressives Congress are joined by some notable traditional rulers in Bayelsa state for the press briefing in support of the Interim Administrator in Yenagoa.

They believe the publication is aimed at discrediting his personality as they denounce all allegations leveled against him.

Confidence in the Interim PAP boss also attracts support for his continued stay in office to fulfill his laudable developmental plans.

Advertisement

With placards to show solidarity with the retired General, a road walk is also held in his honor for revamping the Presidential Amnesty Program designed to quell agitations in the oil-rich region.