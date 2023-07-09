Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu has suspended all activities lined up to mark her 70th birthday.

Her decision to suspend the birthday events was made known on her facebook page.

Mrs. Akeredolu in her Facebook post said the activities were suspended indefinitely.

Her initial decision to celebrate her 70th birthday was greeted by scathing criticisms from different quarters.

She received knocks for planning to mark her birthday when her husband is critically sick.

Advertisement

Many wondered why she wanted to celebrate her birthday when the Governor is on a medical leave.

But the Ondo first lady has put the issue behind her and thanked the people for their understanding.

She said, “Hello Family and Friends.

This is to inform you that all activities lined up to mark my 70th birthday are hereby suspended till further notice due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused by this development. Nevertheless, be assured that I will be celebrated in style upon my return. Thank you for your understanding.

“I remain Arabinrin a.k.a Ada Owere 1”