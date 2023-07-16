A cross section of academics have expressed concerns over the increasing exodus of skilled Nigerians, especially in the education sector.



They are seeking a reform of the economic framework to curb the trend.

The scholars made the call at a forum in Ibadan.

The harsh economic realities in Nigeria have in recent times forced many Nigerians to migrate from the place they once called home.

As a result, the country has been experiencing immense loss of its workforce, particularly in the fields of medicine, academia and engineering, as many Nigerians migrate in search for greener pastures overseas.

In view of this, scholars at this forum have voiced concerns regarding the rising trend of their peers and other sectors seeking better opportunities outside Nigeria’s borders.

The keynote speakers at the forum aptly discussed the subject of “Japa/Janun,” which refers to the emerging trend of individuals absconding from Nigeria.

Their clear advocacy revolves around urging the ruling class to actively focus on transforming Nigeria’s political and economic landscapes.

Speakers present at this forum perceive the advocacy as a wake up call for the ruling class, on the need to create a conducive environment in Nigeria where its citizens can explore improved opportunities and achieve a higher standard of living.