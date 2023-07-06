Nigeria has announced it will host the maiden meeting of the Ministerial Joint Permanent Commission, a bilateral commission meant to strengthen and deepen Nigeria’s relations with Rwanda.

This was disclosed at the 29th commemoration of the Rwandan Liberation day celebrated in the Nation’s capital, Abuja on Tuesday.

The 4th of July for Rwandans remains a day they’ll always celebrate as the end of the 100 day long genocide that shook not just Rwanda, but the world at large.

The day has remained a celebration day rather than a day of mourning

Advertisement

At the Abuja commemoration, the Chargè d’Affaires of the Rwandan High Commission in Abuja says it also presents an avenue for reflection and reassessment

The Chargè d’Affaires also appreciated Nigeria for her continued support and partnership as he says Rwanda will always consolidate and sustain the journey towards self reliance

The gathering of dignitaries and diplomats, also celebrated the 61st independence anniversary of Rwanda which was on the 1st of July

Rwanda has completely eradicated the complexities of tribe and Culture which has accelerated its development in the last 2 decades, a feat worthy of emulation.