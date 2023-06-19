The Sultanate Council in Sokoto, Northwest Nigeria, has declared Monday, June 29, 2023, to be the first day of Zul-Hijjah 1444 AH.

As a result, Eidul Adha 1444 AH will fall on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, wishes the entire Muslim Ummah a merry Eid-Al Adha Mubarak in advance.

Today’s date is Monday 1st Dhul Hijjah 1444H /19th June 2023. — National Moonsighting Committee Nigeria (@moonsightingng) June 19, 2023