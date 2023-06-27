The federal government has declared Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29, 2023 as Eid Al-Adha holidays.

This was contained in a statement by the Ministry of Interior Permanent Secretary, Oluwatoyin Akinlade.

“The Federal Government has declared Wednesday June 28th and Thursday June 29th 2023 Public Holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration and heartily felicitates with the Muslim Ummah at home and in the diaspora.”

She expressed hope that the prayers and sacrifices of the season will restore peace and unity in the country.

“We are hopeful that the prayers and sacrifices that come with this great celebration as well as the message of Eid-ei-Kabir will bring about peace, unity and progress in Nigeria.”

The Permanent Secretary enjoined Muslims and all Nigerians to make sacrifices for the growth and development of the nation.