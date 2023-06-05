Kaduna state Governor, Uba Sani, has met with the leaders of organized Labour in the state over the planned strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The governor proposed a collaborative approach to finding solutions to alleviate the burden on the people caused by the removal of fuel Subsidy

He announced the formation of a joint committee consisting of representatives from the government, Labour Congress, and other stakeholders to explore alternative measures and mitigate the impact of the subsidy removal.