The Commander, Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA), Major General Stevenson Olabanji, has organised a Dinner Night to honour the remarkable service and dedication of serving, retired, and posted-out personnel who served under his command during the last two years.

The event was held at the Minna Military cantonment, Niger State.

Major General Victor Ezugwu, the Special Guest of Honor, said in his remarks that he is extremely honored to be among senior officers who have played a crucial role in ensuring effective personnel training, among other important tasks of the Nigerian Army (NA).

General Ezegwu further stated that the daily sacrifices of the personnel in uplifting the image of the command and living up to the motto of TRADOC NA which is “Towards Greater Heights,” is no small feat.

This he said, coupled with the daily routine of training, strategising, and development of tactics to counteract the activities of adversaries and non-state actors is commendable.

General Ezugwu enjoined the posted-out officers to continue to uphold the standards that have earned them commendation awards. He further urged them to go the extra mile in the service of the country and use their position to inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

He also congratulated all the awardees for their hard work and dedication to duty which earned them recognition, a testament to exceptional leadership and professionalism.

He said professionalism is one of the pillars of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya’s vision of “A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in the Defence of Nigeria”.

General Ezegwu applauded the leadership of TRADOC NA, officers and soldiers who have been selected for the commendation awards.

Major General Olabanji, Commander TRADOC Nigerian Army, earlier stated in an address that the occasion was organized to honor the exceptional service and unshakable dedication of serving, retired, and posted-out officers and troops of TRADOC NA.

The event was attended by Corps Commander Signal Major General GS Abdullahi, senior officers both serving and retired; including serving and retired soldiers of the command, and guests.