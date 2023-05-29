The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has ordered the dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee, Park Management System headed by Mukaila Auxiliary.

The newly appointed Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, who disclosed this in a statement today, dated Friday May 29, 2023, said the dissolution is with immediate effect.

The statement reads, “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde to inform you of the dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee, Park Management System with immediate effect from today, Monday, 29th May, 2023”.