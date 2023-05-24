Russia has extended by three months the pre-trial imprisonment of US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March on espionage accusations.

A court ordered that Mr Gershkovich’s detention be extended until 30 August, according to a Russian media.

US officials have called for the immediate release of the Wall Street Journal correspondent.

His arrest marked the first time Moscow had accused a US journalist of espionage since the Soviet era.

Mr Gershkovich, who was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while reporting on the war in Ukraine, has denied the charges, as has the Wall Street Journal and US government.

The judge’s ruling means he will continue to be held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison.

No journalists were allowed into Tuesday’s court hearing, which was not announced in advance.

It is unclear whether Mr Gershkovich, 31, was present. The US State Department’s spokesman, Matthew Miller, confirmed that diplomats from the US embassy had been in court.

A Russian news agency Interfax said Mr Gershkovich’s parents were admitted to the court building, but not into Tuesday’s hearing.

The state department said the US did not assist the parents in travelling to Moscow from their home in New Jersey.

Russia has alleged Mr Gershkovich was attempting to gather information to pass on to US intelligence agencies but has not yet publicly presented any evidence.

US officials have designated the reporter as being “wrongfully detained”.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that consular authorities were banned from visiting Mr Gershkovich for a second time.

The newspaper said Russia had blocked the visits because the US had refused visas to Russian journalists who were attempting to travel to New York with foreign minister Sergei Lavrov last month.