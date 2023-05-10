Police in Zamfara have neutralized three armed bandits in Tsafe and Bakura local government areas

The terrorists were killed after a gun duel with troops at different locations in Gidan Giye and Yardadi Village in Tsafe and Bakura local government areas

The two local councils located in Zamfara West and central are known of Banditry and Kidnapping

Addressing Newsmen at the command headquarters in Gusau, the Commissioner of police Mohammed Bunu says, the troops also recovered one AK-49 riffle and Pump Action Gun while others escaped with gunshot wounds,

The Commissioner of police whi assumed office about a week ago assures that police under his watch will collaborate with traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other security agencies to tackle the menace of Insecurity in the state

Advertisement

“On 3rd May, 2023 at about 1430hrs, a team of Police operatives attached to Anti-Violence Squad while on surveillance patrol along Gusau – Tsafe road at Gidan Giye village in Tsafe LGA intercepted bandits on three motorcycles each carrying three persons. On sighting the Police, the bandits engaged them in a gun duel which lasted for an hour.”

“However, due to superior fighting power, the Anti-Violence Squad neutralized two of the bandits and recovered One AK-49 rifle and one Pump action Gun while other bandits escaped with possible gunshots wounds.”

The Zamfara police boss added that on 4th May, at about 2:10 pm, Police Tactical Operatives killed one terrorist and recovered high calibre rifle with magazines, when they engaged with terrorists, who were attempting to attack one Abdullahi Na’ibid of Yardadi Village, in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Northwest, Nigeria.

“On 4th May, 2023 at about 1410hrs, Police Tactical operatives received a distress call that two armed men suspected to be bandits attacked one Abdullahi Na’ibi ‘M’ of Yardadi Village via Rini District of Bakura LGA of Zamfara State while on his way to Bakura Town. On receiving the report, the DPO swiftly mobilized and led a striking force of the division, trailed the bandits and caught up with them at Yardadi Village.”

“Upon sighting the Police, the bandits engaged them in Gun duel where the gallant Policemen retaliated with superior fire as a result of that, one of the bandits was neutralized while the other retreated and ran into the bush with gunshot wounds.”

Advertisement

CP Bubu assures that the people of the state that Police under his watch will not tolerate Human Rights violation, corrupt practices and other forms of unprofessional conduct

“I want to assure the good people of the state that, the police under my watch will discharge its responsibilities in line with professional ethics of the force with justice and equity to all. Human rights violations, corrupt practices and other unprofessional conducts will not be tolerated.”

Mr. Bunu commended the media for their contributions to the successes recorded in the ongoing fight against terrorists and urge them to maintain the tempo and continue to exhibit professionalism in the discharge of their duties towards promoting peace in Zamfara.