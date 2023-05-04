The Police command in Delta state is intensifying effort to rescue the two Catholic priests kidnapped on Saturday night in Agbara-Otor, Ughelli North council of the state as it has declared war on Kidnappers terrorizing Warri, Ughelli and environ.

The Deputy Commissioner of police operations Johnson Adenola deployed some Tactical Commanders to the areas which has resulted in the arrest of five suspects in Ughelli with locally made guns and live cartridges.

The deployment and arrest came after strategic planning and analysis about the recent upsurge of kidnapping activity in Ughelli, Warri and environs.

In a related development, officers of the Nigeria Police engaged armed robbers who snatched a vehicle, in gun duel along Warri-Sapele road. Four of armed men escaped while one died from gunshot injury

Advertisement

The state police command has dedicated some phone lines for the public to reach the command, as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation during the election exercise