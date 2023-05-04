Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has said his administration would partner with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in the organization’s sensitization and reorientation efforts in the state as well as getting feedback on government policies.

The Governor made this known on Thursday when the Management team of NOA, Ekiti State Directorate led by the State Director, Mrs Famuyiwa Olawumi, paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Ado Ekiti. He commended NOA for the role it plays during the State gubernatorial election and the just concluded general elections.

Oyebanji, who said the significance of orientation cannot be overemphasized in a society desirous of development, tasked the agency on the need to ensure that government’s programmes and policies are well understood by the general public.

The Governor said that an independent and unbiased agency like NOA would always give correct and accurate feedback from the citizens, adding that such feedback would serve as a guide to his administration and help him measure the impact and outcome of government policies.

Advertisement

“You cannot underestimate the importance of orientation or re-orientation because a people is as good as their conduct and behavior, when you have a responsive and responsible citizens, chances are that such society will be peaceful, people will not break laws and order and everybody will prosper. But if the opposite is the case, then you realize that such society will just be upside down, nothing will move forward and people will not be happy.

Earlier, the State Director of NOA, Mrs Famuyiwa Olawumi appreciated the Governor for the hand of fellowship and support extended to the agency by his administration and for all his giant strides geared towards developing the State.

Famuyiwa said the purpose of their visit was to seek collaboration with the state government towards achieving social-political development of Ekiti State and positive disposition of the masses to government programs and policies through awareness creation and mobilization.