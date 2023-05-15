The Federal government says it has concluded the emergency evacuation exercise for stranded Nigerians from Sudan

A total of 2, 518 Nigerians- students and others were evacuated during the 2 week long exercise

The Director General of NEMA who gave this account at a media briefing on Sunday, says No Nigerian life was lost during the exercise

Plans to evacuate Nigerians began immediately the Sudan crisis started

The exercise recorded some delays due to diplomatic issues, for those at the Egyptian side of the border

Eventually, 2,518 Nigerians were evacuated aboard 15 different aircrafts

About 23 of them returned ill but government has taken care of them

For those remaining at the Portsudan, the DG says there’s need to ensure their Nationality

The DG confirms that government will continue to return as many as are interested in coming back to Nigeria in its continued mop up exercise.

