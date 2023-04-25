The 72 Hour Truce in Sudan may not be credible enough to ensure that the evacuation of stranded Nigerians will go ahead as planned by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation.

Foreign Affairs Ananlyst, Collins Nweke, disclosed this while speaking to TVC News Breakfast show on Tuesday Morning on the Conflict in ten Sudan.

Mr Nweke said the current situation in the Sudanese capital is still too unstable for anybody to think is good enough a platform to plan the evacuation of thousands of stranded foreigners in this case Nigerians on.

He added that Nigeria is not the only country in the world with Citizens in Sudan that is currently struggling to evacuate its nationals, pointing at the example of former colonial power Britain which is also struggling o find a way to evacuate its citizens from Sudan.

He disclosed that the warring factions have not shown enough for anybody to rely on them to uphold the ceasefire agreement.

He said the ceasefire still remains just an announcement.

He however said Kenya is a success story in the evacuation of its citizens from Sudan, he added his hope that Other Countries will learn from the steps taken by Kenya to make it happen.

He said the approach to the crisis by most countries to the outbreak of the crisis which was already something that should have been seen coming because of the long standing tension between the two groups was not good enough.

He said Kenya was able to carry out its evacuation because it took a proactive approach to the evacuation of its citizens by making a local Sudanese number available for people to call to prepare for evacuation.

The Kenya Government according to him also made a local number in Kenya available where families of stranded Kenyans will pass on information to the authorities and Vice Versa.

He said more still needs to be done to ensure that Nigerians from around the world are protected in terms of outbreak of violence or hostilities in Countries they are resident in.

He said the only thing that is lacking on the part of Nigeria is a good plan.

On the efforts to bring peace to Sudan through the African Union, He said the African Union is not an honest broker and will just go in to mess things up as they often do because of selfish interests.

He also cited the example of a Nigerian Student who was able to travel to a neighbouring country but had to be delayed at the Border due to Visa issues.