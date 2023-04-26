The Federal Government has been urged to be more proactive in addressing the issue of the evacuation of Nigerians from crisis hit Sudan.

Global Affairs Analyst, Chuks Nwoko, gave this advise while speaking on the planned start of the evacuation of Nigerians from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum through the National Emergency Management Agency.

He said the Federal Government should have anticipated the development leading to the crisis in the Sudan.

He said the Government has not displayed enough urgency by doing what is necessary considering the size of Sudan as the biggest Country on the African Continent.

He said the issue of evacuation is one of the times citizens know their value to Nigeria.

Mr Nwoko said what is currently unfolding in the Sudan is not something to trifle around with urging the

Federal Government to be more agile and nimble in taking decisions on the issue nd actualising it.

