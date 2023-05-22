Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to continuously strive for peace at all times, describing peace as an indispensable ingredient for development.

He made the assertion at Taraba where he Inaugurated phase one part of the 22km Jalingo dual carriageway.

The 22km Jalingo dual carriageway is one of the many projects executed by Governor Darius Ishaku.

The project dear to the residents has now given a facelift to the state capital.

Nigeria’s former president Goodluck Jonathan is the Special guest to inaugurate the project. He commended Tarabans for supporting Governor Ishaku which enabled him to execute many developmental projects.

He pointed out that the continued breach of peace by citizens in the past was what stunted the state’s development, placing it among least infrastructurally developed states in the country.

The governor is thankful to his guest for giving him the opportunity to serve as a two-term minister in his administration.

He believed prudent management, through experience garnered under the Jonathan administration enabled him to carry out developmental projects in the state, despite Taraba being second to last in terms of federal allocation and the 35th in Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) in the country.

Governor Ishaku will on May 29 hand over mantle of leadership to Kefas Agbu after 8 years in office.