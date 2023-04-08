The Seme border command of the Nigerian custom service has handed over 6 million fake dollar bills to the economic and financial crimes commission.

The the command also confisticated seven tankers of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS smuggled out of the country and thousands of 50 kilogram foreign per boiled rice between January and March.

As he handed over the intercepted 6 million fake dollar bills to officials of the economic and financial crimes commission, comptroller Dera Nnadi listed other items seized by the command during the first quarter including 550 pieces of donkey skin, six Maltese passports with the same picture but different names and two Senegalese passports with the same picture.

According to him, the seven tankers contained 227 610 liters of Premium motor spirit with a duty paid value of 51.07 million naira.

Also intercepted at the border where thousands of dead rodents and birds as well as monkey skin and Parcels of Cannabis sativa.

In accordance with the ECOWAS trade liberalization scheme, the command facilitated 425 trucks with fees amounting to 314.7 million naira.

Additionally, it processed 412 baggage declarations worth 58.8 million naira in Duty.

Although revenue shortfalls were recorded during the period, the controller attributed it to trade barriers along the corridor.