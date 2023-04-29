Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for directing that the 2023 National Population Census be postponed.

It will be recalled that Governor Ortom had on April 13, 2023, called on the Federal Government to postpone the planned census until adequate security was guaranteed in the country.

The Governor specifically stated that conducting the census would amount to injustice and deprivation of millions of Nigerians who have been displaced from their ancestral homes and are living in IDP camps in Benue State and other parts of the country.

“I want to say that the Federal Government should suspend the issue of census because it looks like the proposed census is coming with an agenda. So until they are able to restore security and all our IDPs go back to their ancestral lands to give all of them opportunities to be counted in the homes of birth. Because I understand from the National Population Commission that those to be counted must be counted in their localities.”

With the postponement of the census now approved by President Buhari, the Governor urges the Federal Government to ensure that Nigerians whose communities have been taken over by bandits and armed herders regain their lands and return home.

He says the lives and well being of the people must be placed above other factors for the nation to realize its aspiration for greater growth and development.

Governor Ortom remains committed to the rule of law, justice, fairness and equity.