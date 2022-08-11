2023 Census: President Buhari declares National Stakeholders Summit open

President Muhammadu Buhari today, Thursday declared open the National Stakeholders Summit on the 2023 Population and Housing Census at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

The objective of the summit, which is being organised by the National Population Commission (NPC) with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), is to broaden the national support base for the successful conduct of the 2023 Census.

A statement by the director of public affairs of the Commission, Dr. Isiaka Yahaya, said the summit seeks to generate and sustain public awareness on the conduct of the 2023 Census including its imperatives, methodology and timelines and solicit the cooperation and support of key stakeholders for the exercise.

The summit featured presentations on the status of preparations for the 2023 Census, methodology and procedures to be adopted, technological innovations and upcoming preparatory activities in the census calendar.

President Muhammadu Buhari, delivered the Keynote Address and performed the public presentation of the 2023 Census Project Document.

Present at the summit are top government officials at federal and state levels, traditional institutions, media, civil society actors, religious, women and youth groups, academia, the private sector and development partners.